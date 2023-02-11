SPC boys basketball: Stormin’ Norman leads West win Published 10:50 am Saturday, February 11, 2023

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan’s boys basketball season ended quietly on Friday with a 79-47 home loss to West Rowan.

Only the top six teams make the tournament in the eight-team South Piedmont Conference. East tied for sixth with Carson and the teams split SPC meetings, but Carson’s win against East in the Christmas tournament will be used as the tiebreaker.

West was coming off a brutal loss at Concord, so there was a general feeling that East had a chance, but the Falcons, minus leading scorer Athan Gill, went back to work with a purpose and wiped out the Mustangs.

The key man for West (15-8, 10-4) was point guard Kayvone Norman, who scored a career-high 22 points.

Norman has been at his best in games against county opponents. He’s scored 20 and 17 against Carson and 19 against North Rowan.

“Norman drove to the basket and he got rebounds,” East coach Andrew Porter said. “He was tough. He controlled every part of the game with his defense. He set up their offense and scored the basketball. We did a good job to hold down Will Givens and Elijah Holmes, but Norman killed us.”

Givens scored 12 for the Falcons. Brant Graham had 11, and Holmes scored 10.

East (6-16, 3-10) got 14 from Tee Harris and 11 from Dylan Valley, but those are pretty quiet nights for those two.

East started out decently, but West was up 17-11 after a quarter and by 35-23 at halftime.

“Then we couldn’t get a rebound or make a shot in the second half,” Porter said. “And we couldn’t stop their guards from penetrating. Our help defense was late, and that hurt us.”

While the Mustangs are done, West moves on to the SPC tourney.

West finished in third place and will be at home on Monday against sixth-seeded Carson. West has beaten Carson three times — 68-61 in the Christmas tourney championship game and 64-62 and 72-60 in SPC contests.

West Rowan 17 18 17 27 — 79

East Rowan 11 12 13 11 — 47

West — Norman 22, Givens 12, Graham 11, Holmes 10, Stockton 6, Martin 5, Stevenson 5, Little 4, Ford 2, Young 2.

East — Harris 14, Valley 11, Everhart 6, Sprinkle 6, Wembolua 4, Chesney 2, Ailshie 2, Jones 2.