Lynna Clark: Uncommon sense Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 11, 2023

On a rare day of sunshine in early February, my beloved and I enjoyed time on the back deck. David built a fire — well, he turned the knob to light the gas flame in our firepit. The wind was chilly so I wrapped up like a mummy. We settled in to enjoy the great outdoors. We might be old, but there’s no shortage of adventure at the Clark house. Being Saturday, it was a busy day for overhead traffic. Small planes from our local airport circled often. We wondered if it was practice day for would-be aviators, or if they just got a kick out of seeing old people point and wave like they were in a parade.

Later that day we heard of the “weather balloon” which drifted off course. No big deal, except it had lost its way from China. Hmmm…

Reports came in that it had been sighted over much of the continental U.S., including areas over several nuclear sites. Logic would tell us that a live video feed likely streamed back to China with clear and accurate pictures of our “weather.” I wondered if I would be part of the surveillance footage. As they reviewed the live feed, I imagine the conversation went something like this.

“What is big aqua blob by firepit? Dangerous?”

“No. Just old woman in bathrobe. Got it on sale $17.99 with coupon on Amazon. She barely waddle; no big threat. But keep eye on man. Alexa say he spoke of shooting weather balloon down.”

A few hours later, somewhere off the coast of the great state of South Carolina, a couple good ol’ boys assess the situation.

“Hey Bubba, hold my beer.”

BOOM!

And the footage ends.

Sorry China. While we appreciate your keen interest in weather, we don’t actually trust you. And though politicians assure us that all is well, we don’t trust them either. Thankfully our great country is still filled with good ol’ boys from sea to shining sea who possess a strong thread of common sense. Of the rest I can hear my daddy ask, “Ain’tcha got no common?”

I’m afraid the weather balloon has revealed the answer to this burning question.

But while the jury is still out, let’s think on this:

“Be still in the presence of the Lord, and wait patiently for Him to act. Don’t worry about evil people who prosper or fret about their wicked schemes.” — Psalm 37:7

That dear friends is uncommon sense.

Lynna Clark lives in Salisbury. Read more at LynnasWonderfulLife.wordpress. com

