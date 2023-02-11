Library Notes: Celebrate National Bake for Family Fun Month with Rowan Public Library Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 11, 2023

By Lyndsey Maloney

Rowan Public Library

Did you know February is National Bake for Family Fun Month? That means it is time to put away the take-out menus and pull out the family cookbooks! Being in the kitchen provides an opportunity for all members of the family to join in on the fun — and even the not so fun tasks.

You do not have to be an experienced baker or cook to participate. Whether you are passing down treasured family recipes or trying a brand new recipe, the possibilities are endless. If you are not sure where to start or are looking for a family-friendly cookbook, the Rowan Public Library is here to help.

RPL has a wide variety of cookbooks perfect for family fun! One of my favorites is “The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs” edited by America’s Test Kitchen. This book features recipes for all skill levels and includes recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and of course dessert! With photo step-by-step instructions, these kid-tested and approved recipes are sure to add some hands-on fun to your kitchen.

Another set of cookbooks that are great for families are the “Big, Fun Kids Baking Book” and the “Big, Fun Kids Cookbook.” This set, put out by the Food Network Magazine, is a fun series because they include a mix of good basic recipes as well as some unique creations to try, such as Taco Ice Cream Cake!

If your family has little bakers and you want to stay away from the oven, “The No-Cook Cookbook” by Rebecca Woollard might be for you! This cookbook showcases a wide variety of no-bake or pre-bake options with detailed instructions and pictures. These 50 heat-free recipes give the littlest chefs an opportunity to shine.

With the assistance of these and other family-friendly cookbooks at RPL, you and your family will be able to have a blast in the kitchen. When cooking with a group, I like to have the recipe copied for each person. This allows everyone to follow along step-by-step and look back as needed. I recommend taking turns reading the ingredients, tools needed and instructions before you get started to practice your literacy skills. I also recommend splitting up and dividing the different tasks for quicker results and to encourage teamwork and hands-on participation. The most important thing to remember is to enjoy being in the kitchen together as a family, and to have fun!

Visit our online catalog at rowanpubliclibrary.org or call 980-432-8670 to reserve a copy of one of these family-friendly cookbooks!

Lyndsey Maloney is supervisor of the Rowan Public Library West Branch.