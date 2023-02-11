Laura Allen: Send your child to 4-H Camp this summer Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 11, 2023

By Laura Allen

N.C. Cooperative Extension

Does your child love archery, swimming, arts and crafts, rock/wall climbing, ropes courses, canoeing, nature exploration, campfires, games, making friends, having fun and more? If so, 4-H Camp is the place to be this summer!

Rowan County 4-H will be taking youths ages 8-14 (as of age at camp) to Residential 4-H Camp on June 25-30 at Millstone 4-H Camp in Ellerbe. Millstone is a fully staffed camping facility and is accredited through the American Camp Association. This camp is open to current 4-H’ers and non-4-H’ers as well. For the best rate, you must register through Rowan County 4-H.

At 4-H Camp, campers are put into activity groups that stay together throughout the day, participating in various camp activities and sharing meal times. Campers sleep in cabins that include indoor showers and restroom facilities. Camp counselors stay in cabins and provide steady and safe supervision. Campers are required to bring their own sleeping bags or bed linens, as well as clothing and toiletries. Nutritious, balanced menus are served three times a day. Snacks and juice are served mid-mornings and evenings. The camp store is also open in the afternoons for ice cream, soft drinks, snacks and souvenirs. All residential campers receive a free camp T-shirt and a camp store card.

Residential 4-H Camp costs $525. For current Rowan County 4-H’ers who have been active in 4-H for at least 6 months, Rowan County 4-H will cover $50 per camper; this makes the family cost $475. All other attendees who register with Rowan County 4-H must pay the entire cost of $525. If campers want to attend and do not go through the 4-H office and instead register directly with Millstone, it will cost $650.

There are some scholarship opportunities available for low-income families and for youths who qualify under the vulnerable youth population requirements. For more information, please contact me immediately.

Please note that spaces are limited! Currently, we have three spots open for 8- to 12-year-old girls, one spot for a 13- to 14-year-old girl, three spots for 8- to 12-year-old boys, and two spots for 13- to 14-year-old boys. Register soon to ensure your child can attend.

If your child plans to attend 4-H Camp with Rowan County 4-H, a $250 non-refundable deposit is due to Rowan County Cooperative Extension by Friday, March 24. Checks should be made out to Rowan CES. Exact cash is also accepted. We also have a way for you to pay online this year, but you must email me to receive the link. The deposit must be turned in along with a registration form that can be found at the Rowan County Cooperative Extension website at rowan.ces.ncsu.edu.

The remaining balance is due by Friday, June 9. A required “camp meeting” must be attended on Friday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m. It will be offered both in-person at the Rowan County Extension Center or via Zoom. This meeting is for the camp participant and at least one parent/guardian. Additional camping forms will need to be filled out, but will be sent to those who register by March 24. All youths attending must also enroll in 4-H at v2.4honline.com.

4-H Camp is one of the best programs offered through 4-H. It promotes physical health, teaches independence, cultivates a sense of belonging, builds an affinity for nature and teaches responsibility. I hope that you will consider sending your child to camp this summer!

If you have any questions or need more information, please contact me at laura_allen@ncsu.edu or 704-216-8970. You can also come by Rowan County Cooperative Extension for more information.

4-H is the youth development component of Cooperative Extension. Any youths ages 5-18 (as of Jan. 1) are invited to enroll and participate in 4-H. Visit us at 2727-A Old Concord Road in Salisbury or rowan.ces.ncsu.edu. For questions or more information, contact 704-216-8970 or laura_allen@ncsu.edu.

Laura Allen is 4-H agent for the Rowan County Extension.