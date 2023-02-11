High school indoor track: Hornets 4×400 girls win state title Published 7:30 pm Saturday, February 11, 2023

Staff report

WINSTON-SALEM — Salisbury’s 4×400 girls relay team won a state title on Saturday afternoon in the 1A/2A Indoor Track Championships held at the JDL Fast Track.

The Salisbury unit of Cora Wymbs, Christyonna Lewis, Dashia Canada and Millie Wymbs was clocked in 4:15.59.

They led the Hornet girls to a fifth-place finish in the team scoring.

Lewis and the Wymbs sisters ran with Arnasjelle Corpening on a second-place 4×200 relay that was clocked in 1:48.69.

Lewis, a freshman, had an individual second place in the 300 in 40.87 seconds and was seventh in the 55 meters.

Millie Wymbs placed fourth in the 500 meters in 1:22.52.

•••

Salisbury’s boys took second place in the 4×200 relay. The unit of Andrew Huffman, Sean Young, Nate Shaffer and Jamal Rule ran 3:36.42.

Salisbury’s 4×200 relay of Deuce Walker, Rule, Young and Huffman placed sixth in 1:36.81.

Rule was fifth in the 500 in 1:08.78.

•••

North Rowan’s Aniya Brown was fourth in the 55 hurdles (8,74) and fifth in the triple jump (34 feet,9.25 inches).

North’s Tai’Lah Ward was fourth in the 300 in 42.98.

Brittany Ellis was seventh in the shot put with an effort of 30 feet, 5.5 inches.

•••

Quentin Wilson was eighth for the North boys in the 55 hurdles in 8.46.