College basketball: No. 22 NC State, UNC roll; Wake wins squeaker Published 6:33 pm Saturday, February 11, 2023

Associated Press

BOSTON — Terquavion Smith didn’t realize he had reached 1,000 career points until North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts announced it in the locker room after the game.

His teammates were waiting and ready, drenching the sophomore guard with water after he scored 17 points to hit the milestone in the No. 22 Wolfpack’s otherwise unremarkable 92-62 victory over Boston College on Saturday.

“It was crazy for him,” said Jarkel Joiner, who scored 26 points to help N.C. State bounce back from a loss to No. 8 Virginia. “It was like he came out of a pool.”

Smith bypassed a chance to go to the NBA after his first year and returned to Raleigh, where he is leading the Wolfpack and is second in the ACC in scoring with 18.5 points per game. He needed 17 points to reach 1,000 — and hit it exactly — in his 58th career game,

“He scores so much, he doesn’t even worry about how many points. I mean, as far as he knows, he might have had 1,000 six games ago,” Keatts said. “But you’re talking about a good kid, who has given everything he could to N.C. State.”

Smith hit the milestone on a 3-pointer about one minute into the second half that gave the Wolfpack a 15-point lead. He didn’t celebrate then — because he didn’t know.

“Coach just told me after the game. He surprised me, myself,” said Smith, who accepted the congratulations of his teammates with a smile. “I got water all over me. It was very cold.”

Joiner made 10 of 17 shots — including five of 11 from 3-point range — and added six rebounds to follow up a 2-for-14 shooting performance against Virginia. He went 1-for-6 from the floor the previous game, against Georgia Tech.

“We know what Jarkel is capable of,” Keatts said. “It was so good to see him bounce back.”

D.J. Burns Jr. scored 18 points with 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack, who led nearly the entire game.

Quinten Post scored 20 points for Boston College (12-14, 6-9).

N.C. State led 10-9 after five minutes before using a 13-4 run to open it up. It was a six-point lead when Joiner hit back-to-back 3-pointers. N.C. State went into the halftime break up 44-32.

Casey Morsell and Joiner hit consecutive 3s early in the second to expand the lead to 21 points. Morsell was 5 of 8 from 3-point range, and the Wolfpack made 15 of 30 from beyond the arc in all.

It’s the Wolfpack’s best start since 2006. N.C. State visits Syracuse on Tuesday night.

UNC hits 15 3s to rout Clemson

CHAPEL HILL (AP) — Caleb Love hit a career-tying six 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Armando Bacot had 19 points and 11 rebounds and North Carolina beat Clemson 91-71 on Saturday.

Bacot posted his 15th double-double of the season and 64th of his career as the Tar Heels (16-9, 8-6 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak. RJ Davis added four 3-pointers and 17 points. North Carolina made a season-high tying 15 of 33 3-point attempts and shot 48% overall.

PJ Hall scored 18 points, Chase Hunter added 15 but on 3-of-16 shooting and Brevin Galloway added 10 for the Tigers (18-7, 10-4), who lost their third straight and dropped out of a first-place tie. Leading scorer Hunter Tyson had an early 3-pointer to go over 1,000 career points but that was all he got, taking just two shots in 32 minutes against the defense of Leaky Black. North Carolina is host to Miami on Monday.

Wake Forest 71, Georgia Tech 70

WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — Cameron Hildreth hit 9 of 12 from the free-throw line and scored 19 points, Tyree Appleby had four of his 16 points in the final 13 seconds and Wake Forest beat Georgia Tech 71-70 Saturday night.

Dallan “Deebo” Coleman hit a 3-pointer with three minutes to play and Deivon Smith followed with a jumper to give Georgia Tech a 68-63 lead with 2:07 remaining. Appleby answered with a jumper 19 seconds later, Carr added two free throws and Appleby got into the lane, pivoted three times and then tossed up a finger roll that hung on the front of the rim before dropping in to give the Demon Deacons a one-point lead with 13 seconds left. Smith responded with a layup that made it 70-69 with 7.0 seconds left but Appleby got into the lane, drew a foul with 2.4 seconds to go and made both free throws.

Bobi Klintman added 11 points for Wake Forest (17-9, 9-6). Georgia Tech (9-15, 2-12 ACC) has lost 12 of its last 14 games. Smith led the Yellow Jackets with 15 points and Ja’von Franklin added 14.

No. 8 Virginia needs OT to top Duke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored 23 points, including a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left, to lift No. 8 Virginia over Duke 69-62 in overtime.

Kihie Clark added 16 points and Ben Vander Plas 13 for the Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won despite a 9 for 22 performance from the free-throw line.

Duke (17-8, 8-6) seemed poised to win when Ryan Young drove on the final play of regulation and two defenders contested his shot. The officials initially whistled a foul, but waved it off after a lengthy review. Jeremy Roach led the Blue Devils with 16 points.

Duke, now 2-6 in league road games, became the 39th consecutive ACC opponent to fail to reach 70 points at John Paul Jones Arena. Duke returns home to face Notre Dame on Tuesday night.

Fordham 73, Davidson 71

DAVIDSON (AP) — Darius Quisenberry scored 21 points as Fordham beat Davidson 73-71 on Saturday, reaching 20 wins for the first time since the 1990-91 season.

Quisenberry was 8 of 21 shooting, including 4 for 12 from distance, for the Rams (20-5, 8-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Khalid Moore scored 20 points and added nine rebounds.

The Wildcats (11-13, 4-8) were led by Foster Loyer, who posted 26 points. Desmond Watson added 10 points and nine rebounds for Davidson.

Moore put up 13 points in the first half for Fordham, who led 33-26 at halftime. Quisenberry scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Fordham to a two-point victory.

Gardner-Webb 77, Campbell 73 (2OT)

BOILING SPRINGS (AP) — Lucas Stieber scored on a layup with just over a minute left and Julien Soumaoro added two free throws in the final seconds of the second overtime period to lift Gardner-Webb past Campbell 77-73 on Saturday.

Quest Aldridge scored 16 points on 6 of 11 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-11, 10-4 Big South Conference). Kareem Reid scored 15 points while going 5 of 6 and 5 of 9 from the free throw line, and added 12 rebounds. DQ Nicholas shot 6 of 13 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points. The Runnin’ Bulldogs prolonged their winning streak to seven games.

Ricky Clemons led the Fighting Camels (11-15, 6-8) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and four assists. Anthony Dell’Orso added 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Campbell. In addition, Joshua Lusane had 13 points and three steals.

UNC Asheville 76, Presbyterian 72

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Tajion Jones scored 21 points as UNC Asheville beat Presbyterian 76-72 on Saturday.

Jones added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-7, 12-2 Big South Conference). Nicholas McMullen scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Drew Pember was 4 of 8 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Blue Hose (5-22, 1-13) were led in scoring by Marquis Barnett, who finished with 21 points and four assists. Presbyterian also got 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Trevon Reddish. Kobe Stewart also put up 12 points. The loss was the Blue Hose’s 13th straight.

Elon 66, William & Mary 55

ELON (AP) — Max Mackinnon’s 22 points helped Elon defeat William & Mary 66-55 on Saturday.

Mackinnon added nine rebounds for the Phoenix (6-20, 4-9 Colonial Athletic Association). Sean Halloran scored 18 points and Sam Sherry finished with 14 points.

The Tribe (9-17, 4-9) were led in scoring by Tyler Rice, who finished with 13 points. William & Mary also got 12 points from Miguel Ayesa and 11 points from Ben Wight.

Furman 93, Western Carolina 59

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jalen Slawson scored 17 points and Furman beat Western Carolina 93-59 on Saturday.

Slawson added eight rebounds for the Paladins (21-6, 12-2 Southern Conference). Marcus Foster added 17 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc, and had seven rebounds. Mike Bothwell shot 6 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 16 points. The Paladins picked up their eighth straight win.

Tre Jackson led the way for the Catamounts (14-13, 7-7) with 27 points. DJ Campbell added 12 points for Western Carolina. In addition, Vonterius Woolbright finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

The score was 41-31 at halftime, with Slawson racking up nine points. The Paladins pulled away with a 17-0 run in the second half to extend their lead to 25 points. They outscored Western Carolina by 24 points in the final half, as Foster led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

Stony Brook stops North Carolina A&T

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Keenan Fitzmorris scored 14 points as Stony Brook beat N.C. A&T 69-59 on Saturday.

Fitzmorris added nine rebounds for the Seawolves (9-17, 5-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 14 points while going 3 of 14 from the floor, including 3 for 10 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line, and added six rebounds. Frankie Policelli was 3 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Kam Woods finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Aggies (12-15, 7-7). Demetric Horton added 12 points and six steals for N.C. A&T. Marcus Watson also put up 10 points.