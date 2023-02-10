Piedmont Players presenting ‘Into the Woods, Jr.’

SALISBURY — Be careful what you wish for, as Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s cockeyed fairytale comes to life as Piedmont Players presents “Into the Woods, Jr.”

This adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical features all of your favorite characters — Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch — in a retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables. The musical centers on a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the king’s festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse, and wind up changed forever.

Music and lyrics are by Sondheim from the book by Lapine.

“Into the Woods, Jr.” is directed by Simmon Moray with music directed by Jenny Carroll.

Piedmont Players’ cast includes Luke Bardinas as The Baker, Maryella Rosko as The Baker’s Wife, Kara Holt as Cinderella, Isaac Welch as Cinderella’s Prince, Anna Lynne Marino as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Hadley Briggs as Florinda, Liligrace Brown as Lucinda, Hannah Bogle as Granny/Cinderella’s Mother, Asher Pethel as Jack, Lucy Black as Jack’s Mother, Daleiah Waters as Little Red Riding Hood, Annagail Murray as Milky White, Isaiah Walker as Mysterious Man, Aidan Melton as The Narrator, Lark Staley as Rapunzel, Jaxon Britton as Rapunzel’s Prince, Regina Chaney as Steward, Kimora Cooper as The Witch, Elijah Miller as The Wolf/Cinderella’s Father, and Ella Varne as Ensemble.

Producing partner is the Bogle Firm, Architecture.

Performances are Friday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before each performance at the Norvell Theater, 135 E Fisher St.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for seniors/students/military. Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471.