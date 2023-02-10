NC Music Hall of Fame’s 5K fundraiser set for April 1 Published 12:00 am Friday, February 10, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame’s annual Rhythm & Run 5K fundraiser is being held in conjunction with the Run Kannapolis Series. Each run in the series is held in Kannapolis and hosted by a nonprofit that benefits from the entry fees.

The road race will take place on Saturday, April 1, and will include a half mile kids fun run titled the “Half Note” for children 12 and under. That begins at 8 a.m. and the 5K will follow at 8:30.

The Rhythm & Run 5K is an annual fundraiser event for the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame & Museum, which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides a look into North Carolina’s music heritage.

Register online at RhythmAndRunRace.org. Registration is $25 until Feb. 28 and $30 until race day, when fees are $35. Half Note registration is $10 through race day.

Walkers and beginners are welcome and jogging strollers are permitted. Public parking is available in the parking garage, the Kannapolis Train Station, and other designated areas downtown. Group discounts are available for 10 or more registrants by calling the museum.

The museum is at 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd.