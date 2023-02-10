High school swimming: SHS’ Morris gets points in state meet

Published 12:33 am Friday, February 10, 2023

By Post Sports

Salisbury's Ava Morris winning the women 100 yard butterfly.; photo by Wayne Hinshaw; for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

CARY — Salisbury’s Ava Morris finished 11th in the 50 freestyle in Thursday’s 1A/2A Swimming State Championships.

Morris earned six points. Those six points put Salisbury in 41st place.

Lincoln Charter won with 250 points.

Gray Stone was 21st with 32 points. Gray Stone’s Riley Gleason had a seventh in the 50 free.

•••

Community School of Davidson won the boys championship with 272 points.

Gray Stone was 27th with 13 points.

•••

Swimming championships continue with 4A competition on Friday and 3A on Saturday.

 

 

