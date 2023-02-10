High school indoor track: State championships this weekend Published 2:02 am Friday, February 10, 2023

Staff report

WINSTON-SALEM — Indoor track state championships will be decided this weekend at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.

The 3A Championships are set for Friday afternoon.

The 1A/2A Championships will be staged on Saturday morning, with the 4A Championships on Saturday afternoon.

3A girls

Macy Miller, South Rowan, is seeded 3rd in the high jump, 5 feet, 3 inches

3A boys

Eli Julian, South Rowan is seeded 3rd in the 1600, 4:23.49

Julian also is seeded 3rd in the 3200, 9:35.89

Bricen Burleson, South Rowan is seeded 19th in the 1000 meters, 2:41.94

Cohen Self, East Rowan is seeded 14th in the pole vault, 11 feet

Seth Drake, East Rowan is seeded 15th in the pole vault, 11 feet

Damir Miller, Carson is seeded 9th in the high jump, 6 feet

Carson is seeded 10th in the 4×800 relay, Connor Price, James Anderson, Eric Gillis, Gabe Honeycutt, 8:40.96

Honeycutt is seeded 12th in the 1000 meters, 2:40.70

1A/2A girls

Salisbury’s 4×400 relay team is seeded 1st, Dashia Canada, Cora Wymbs, Millie Wymbs, Christyonna Lewis, 4:21.41

Salisbury’s 4×200 relay team is seeded 3rd, Arnasjelle Corpening, C. Wymbs, M. Wymbs, Lewis, 1:47.25

M. Wymbs is seeded 7th in the 500 meters, 1:23.91

Corpening is seeded 10th in the long jump, 16-2 and 14th in the triple jump, 32-2

Lewis is seeded 3rd in the 300 meters, 41.23

Lewis is seeded 8th in the 55 meters, 7.42 seconds

North Rowan’s Brittany Ellis is seeded 9th in the shot put, 32-2

North Rowan’s Aniya Brown is seeded 6th in the triple jump, 34-7.5

Brown is seeded 5th in the 55 hurdles, 8.77

North Rowan’s Tai’lah Ward is seeded 3rd in the 55 hurdles, 8.71

Ward is seeded 7th in the 300 meters, 42.49

Ward is seeded 18th in the 55 meters, 7.54

North Rowan’s Azarea Miller is seeded 12th in the 55 hurdles, 9.57

North Rowan is seeded 5th in the 4×200, Brown, Aamaiya Ijames, Miller, Ward, 1:51.97

1A/2A boys

North Rowan’s Quinton Wilson is seeded 13th in the 55 hurdles, 8.46

Salisbury’s 4×400 relay team is seeded 2nd, Andrew Huffman, Sean Young, Nate Shaffer, Jamal Rule, 3:38.15

Salisbury’s 4×200 relay team is seeded 9th, Deuce Walker, Rule, Young, Huffman, 1:34.37

Rule is seeded 9th in the 500 meters, 1:09.79

4A girls

A.L. Brown’s Emily Karmonocky is seeded 17th in the 1000 meters, 3:04.89

4A boys

A.L. Brown’s Jonathan Parks is seeded 5th in the high jump, 6-4

A.L. Brown’s Daunte Marshall is seeded 3rd in the 55 hurdles, 7.64

A.L. Brown is seeded 16th in the 4×800, JP Bautista, Eliel Carrillo Lopez, Oliver Godinez, Fabian Godinez, 8:27.08