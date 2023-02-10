Flag location set for Bell Tower Green Published 12:03 am Friday, February 10, 2023

SALISBURY — The Historic Preservation Commission approved placing a new flagpole for Bell Tower Green at the corner of Church and Innes streets. The panel agreed Thursday night to that location over another spot originally approved on the West Fisher Street side in November.

The flagpole will be erected in the park “as soon as we get the contractor under contract,” according to Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Sam Wilborn.

He said moving the flagpole is due to “aesthetic and logistical” reasons. Since another flag is located on West Fisher Street, “It just didn’t make sense to have a flagpole that close to another flagpole across the street at the library.”

The Bell Tower Green Committee and executive board agreed that the flagpole would be better suited toward the entrance of the park on Innes Street.

The granite base that was going to be built will no longer be necessary since the corner of Church and Innes streets has finished brick at that location. No other changes to the initial plan were proposed.

Bell Tower Green Inc. agreed to accept City Council’s unanimous vote in September to allow a permanent display of the American flag at the park, ending more than a year of tension over a request from a number of veterans to install the flag.

Veterans had gathered at the corner of the park and numerous letters to the editor of the Post voiced support for a flag to be installed in the park. Veterans also were said to be in agreement that the location chosen Thursday was preferred over several other options that were proposed.