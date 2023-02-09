Rowan Republicans honor Toler, Leatherman Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

SALISBURY — At the Feb. 4 Rowan Republican Lincoln Reagan Dinner, Michael Toler was named the 2022 Rowan Republican Volunteer of the Year.

Toler volunteered at the headquarters and helped in the background on numerous projects.

Party Chair Elaine Hewitt announced John Leatherman as the 2022 Rowan County Republican of the Year. Leatherman’s assistance in fundraising and general support helped lay the foundation for 2022 party operations. The local businessman owns Leatherman Insurance Agency and is a property developer.