Reid Wilson of Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to speak at Chamber’s PIP on Feb. 16 Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

SALISBURY — Reid Wilson, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR), will speak at the Rowan Chamber Power In Partnership (PIP) breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 16, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Road).

Reid has led DNCR since Jan. 1, 2021, and his department is over the North Carolina Transportation Museum and several State Parks and Museums.

From 2017-2020, Wilson was the department’s chief deputy secretary, responsible for the agency’s natural resource divisions. Prior to joining DNCR, Wilson was the executive director of the Conservation Trust for North Carolina, a statewide nonprofit that advances land conservation and connects people to the outdoors.

Other PIP speakers include top North Carolina elected officials and business leaders. The dates for the rest of the PIP season are: March 16; April 20; and, May 18. The chamber’s popular Power Card will once again be offered for those who would like to take advantage of the PIP frequent attender program. Power Card holders receive a discounted price for the series and do not have to make a reservation each month. Make your reservations by Tuesday, Feb. 14, by contacting the Rowan Chamber 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com.