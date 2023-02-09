Letters to the editor: Feb. 9 Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

NBA stars should practice what they preach

The China Basketball Association, nee NBA, continues to have their racist players shine.

Stephen Curry is now on record sending a letter to city officials opposing low-income affordable housing that could be built near his $30 million mansion in California.

Seems the woke jokes who play ball games don’t believe what they preach to everyone else.

— Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis

Thanks for supporting Scouting for Food

Thank you Rowan County residents who contributed to local food pantries during the recent Scouting for Food event. Various Scout troops and packs placed grocery bags on front porches asking for non-perishable items to be donated to pantries that assist families who suffer from food insecurities. The response was amazing for the amount of food items and gifts that were collected.

As a leader in Scouting, we teach scouts to be good stewards to the community and to the earth. Scouting for Food is a way that we teach scouts how to do community service and also recognize the needs of families in our neighborhoods.

Again, thank you for being supportive of scouts and our local food pantries.

— Ann Barber

Troop 4324 Scoutmaster

Lawmaker suffering from cognitive dissonance

What a comedian we have in Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

He is insisting on reciting the pledge of allegiance prior to all meetings.

Is this not the same election denier and insurrection supporter we saw in action prior to and on Jan. 6, 2021? All of a sudden he wants to look patriotic. Perhaps there is a bit of cognitive dissonance in going on here. Hee Haw!

— W.L. Poole

Salisbury