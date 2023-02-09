Feb. 9 blotter Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Reports

• A burglary reportedly occurred in the 3700 block of Statesville Boulevard between 4 p.m. on Feb. 4 and 9:25 a.m. on Feb. 6. The total estimated loss was $200.

• A motor vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 800 block of St. Andrews Church Road in Woodleaf between midnight and 8 a.m. on Feb. 3.

• An assault reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Tryon Road in Rockwell around 7:12 p.m. on Feb. 6.

• A motor vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 6300 block of U.S. Hwy. 601 in Salisbury between 6:45 and 7 p.m. on Feb. 6.

• Dmitri Arsanio Clowney, 31, was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with felony hit and run.

• Marvin Alfonzo Shaw, 70, was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing.

• Thomas Gage Foster, 26, was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with felony conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana.

• Jason Memon, 32, was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female.

• Laython Ryan Sloop, 25, was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with felony conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana.

• Rasheed Mustafa Hasan, 38, was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with misdemeanor domestic criminal trespass.

• Derrick Jamar Mason, 35, was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with failure to appear.

In Salisbury Police reports

• A Forestdale Drive woman reported being the victim of fraud that occurred around 9:33 a.m. on Feb. 6.

• A juvenile was reportedly the victim of communicated threats that occurred in the 2900 block of West Innes Street between 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 and 9:50 a.m. on Feb. 6.

• A case of forgery reportedly occurred in the 600 block of East Innes Street between 8 a.m. on Feb. 3 and 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 6.

• A Mahaley Avenue woman reported being the victim of a fraud that occurred between 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 11 and noon on Jan. 12. The total estimated loss was $99.

• An incident of fraud by false pretense reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of Mooresville Road around 1:34 p.m. on Feb. 6. The total estimated loss was $695.

• Shots were reportedly fired into a property in the 600 block of South Caldwell Street between 3:55-3:58 p.m. on Feb. 6.

• A Van Nuys Street woman reported being the victim of credit card fraud that occurred between 7:43 p.m. on Feb. 5 and 7:43 p.m. on Feb. 6.

• Officers responded to an attempted abduction in the 1100 block of South Martin Luther King Avenue around 8:10 p.m. on Feb. 6.

• A burglary reportedly occurred in the 600 block of South Clay Street around 8:54 p.m. on Feb. 6.

• A hit and run accident involving a pedestrian reportedly occurred on Standish Street around 6:50 a.m. on Feb. 7.

• A hit and run accident reportedly occurred in the 100 block of North Long Street between 10:50 and 11:05 a.m. on Feb. 7.

• A motor vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Lafayette Circle between 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 1 p.m. on Feb. 7.

• A motor vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 200 block of North Long Street between 3-6:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.

• Jennifer Patricia Merkwa, 28, was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with misdemeanor filing a false report to police.