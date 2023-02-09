Education roundup: Museum on Wheels at Catawba tells African American history Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

1 of 5

SALISBURY — The Sankofa African American Museum on Wheels was established in 1995 to be used as a tool to teach and educate African Americans about their rich and unique heritage.

The Museum on Wheels is considered one of the foremost collections of African American history readily available and appropriate for all ages and races. Spanning 1860 to the present, Sankofa takes audiences on a journey through slavery, the era of King Cotton and the days of Emancipation.

It also tells the stories of Ida B. Wells, other famous African Americans, the Tuskegee Airman, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and our 44th president. It also features numerous inventions.

Never too young

GRANITE QUARRY – First graders at Granite Quarry Elementary School were treated to an unusual way to learn about financial literacy and change over time by visiting the new State Employees Credit Union.

Lori Cinquemani, the branch manager of the SECU, created this opportunity to support the first grade math and social studies curriculums and the teachers. The students learned about coins and currency and the value of saving.

They were able to visit with Fat Cat, the SECU mascot. Students made decorations for the tree display at the Granite Quarry branch. Upon returning to school, they stopped by the historic F&M bank and compared the new bank and one from long ago.

Local FFA poultry judging team impresses

SHELBY – The North Rowan Middle School FFA Poultry Judging Career Development Event Team had a successful and informative experience at the recent mock competition held at Cleveland Community College.

The students participated in a range of poultry-related activities, including judging the interior and exterior quality of eggs, further processed foods, ready-to-cook poultry carcasses and identifying key cuts of meat.

The team’s performance and professionalism showcased their hard work and dedication to the FFA program.

“We are extremely proud of our students for their outstanding performance at the mock competition,” said Katie Dionne, FFA Advisor. “Their passion for the FFA and poultry industry shines through, and we know they will continue to make a positive impact in the future.”

The team will participate in the final state poultry competition on Feb. 15, where they will have the opportunity to showcase their skills against FFA members from across the state.

Bible Bowl at Sacred Heart

SALISBURY – The fourth grade team of contestants vanquished all the other grade levels during Sacred Heart Catholic School’s Bible Bowl.

The event was part of the school’s spirit week which coincides with Catholic Schools Week, the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States.

It started the last Sunday in January and ran through the end of the week. The theme for National Catholic Schools Week 2023 was “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”

Catawba in Ethics Bowl starting Friday

SALISBURY – A team of students from Catawba College will participate in North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities’ (NCICU) annual Ethics Bowl on Feb. 10-11 at the North Carolina Legislative Complex in Raleigh, NC.

The team includes Anna Armstrong, a senior studying history; Jennifer Carbajal, a first-year student studying politics; Rachel Davis, a sophomore studying politics/environment and sustainability; Suzie Rodriquez, a junior studying politics/pre-law; and Claire Vinskus, a first-year currently undeclared.

Catawba College assistant professor of politics Dr. Norris Feeney coordinates the team. Feeney typically leads international relations and comparative politics courses while regularly offering courses in the college’s Honors and First-Year Experience programs.

The Catawba College Alumni Association is sponsoring this year’s team.

Artificial intelligence, mental health, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the art world are a few topics that may be debated under the umbrella of Ethics in Contemporary Society as part of the Ethics Bowl.

Students from 16 private colleges and university campuses across NC will participate.

“This is NCICU’s 12th annual Ethics Bowl and the first in-person event since 2020,” NCICU President Hope Williams said. “The broad theme of Ethics in Contemporary Society presents timely and important topics for discussion. The Ethics Bowl is both academically challenging and an individually rewarding experience for our students.”

Each Ethics Bowl team has four to six student members. A campus coordinator works with the students to help them prepare for the competition, which consists of four rounds over two days, plus semi-final and final rounds.

In each round, a specially developed case study outlining a complex ethical situation related to the theme will be presented to the teams for debate. The competition is awarded to the team that makes the most sound, persuasive presentation.

Three judges and one moderator participate in each match.