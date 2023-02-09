Democrats to welcome Livingstone President Dr. Davis for breakfast Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

The Democratic Party of Rowan County is holding its monthly breakfast this Saturday at the party headquarters with guest speaker Dr. Anthony Davis, president of Livingstone College.

Davis is the first alumnus to hold the position in 25 years.

Davis said he is a firm believer in the quote from John Maxwell, “There are many things we can accomplish together and very few we can accomplish alone.” He will be sharing his vision for the college and the impact he hopes to make in the community.

Doors of the headquarters at 1504 W. Innes St. will open at 9:45 a.m. and the breakfast will begin promptly at 10 a.m. All guests are encouraged to bring a dish to share to the potluck event. The event is free, but a $10 donation per person helps cover the organization’s monthly expenses. Anyone unable to attend but still wishing to donate can do so at www.actblue.com/donate/rowandemocrats.