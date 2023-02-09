Brendan Beal advances to state round Elks Hoop Shoot competition

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

By Post Sports

Staff report

SALISBURY — Salisbury Elks Lodge No. 699 and Salisbury Parks and Recreation returned to Hall Gym recently for the annual Hoop Shoot contest.

Local winners were Arden Beal (girls, 8-9), Easton Peeler (boys, 8-9), Mary Kate Okula (girls, 10-11), Brendan Beal (boys, 10-11), Lilyana Acevedo (girls, 12-13) and Gavin Woods (boys, 12-13).

Acevedo finished second in district competition in Winston-Salem. Brendan Beal won the district competition and advances to state competition in Greensboro on Saturday, Feb. 11.

State winners advance to regional competition in Charlottesville, Va.,  on March 11. Regional winners advance to the national finals in Chicago on April 22.

 

