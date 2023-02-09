Rowan County man wanted for hospitalizing partner, 1 year old daughter Published 9:52 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

Rowan County authorities are actively searching for a man they say hospitalized his daughter and former partner during a Tuesday dispute.

Ricky Lee Hoskins, Jr. is wanted for assault on a child under 12, assault by strangulation and assault inflicting serious bodily injury after the incident that occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Stokes Ferry Road.

A spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office indicated that the incident began before they returned to the Stokes Ferry Road property. The 36-year-old female victim and Hoskins were reportedly returning from an engagement in Lexington when Hoskins, who was driving at the time, turned violent.

He reportedly began assaulting the victim in the vehicle while driving at excessive speeds on Interstate-85.

When they returned to the home on Stokes Ferry Road, Hoskins reportedly pulled the victim out of the car and continued assaulting her. During that time, their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter was also assaulted.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they said the daughter was covered in her mother’s blood. They both required transport to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for medical attention.

Warrants were taken out against Hoskins, who has a documented criminal history. In 2021, Hoskins was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor resisting a public officer. That arrest report stated Hoskins had a GLOCK 21 pistol after being convicted in 2016 of maintaining controlled substances in a vehicle/dwelling/place, a felony offense.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

A Stokes Ferry Road woman reported being the victim of an assault that occurred between 8:20-8:35 a.m. on Feb. 7.

A juvenile reportedly became disorderly in the lobby at West Rowan High between 8:28-8:35 a.m. on Feb. 7 and assaulted a 42-year-old man.

A motor vehicle theft was reported in the 71000 block of I85 northbound between 9-10 a.m. on Feb. 7.

Christopher Alexander Fink, 37, was arrested on Feb. 7 and charged with misdemeanor failure to appear.

Michael Scott Aldridge, 46, was arrested on Feb. 7 and charged with misdemeanor injury to real property.

Michelle Lynn Absher, 34, was arrested on Feb. 7 and charged with misdemeanor failure to appear.

In Salisbury Police reports

A burglary reportedly occurred at a group home in the 300 block of Old Concord Road between midnight on Jan. 1 and 8 a.m. on Feb. 8.

Chris Allen Scott, 30, was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.