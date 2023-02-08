CCC girls basketball: North’s Goodlett, Ellis combine for 52 Published 7:04 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Staff report

SPENCER — Lexington’s girls basketball team will be in the 2A state playoffs and has made some strides this season.

Lexington (11-12, 7-4) played a surprisingly competitive game with Salisbury last Friday — the Hornets, who got in some foul trouble, led by single digits in the fourth quarter — so North Rowan was prepared for a tough fight on Senior Night.

That tough fight didn’t really happen. North won 67-43.

North led 36-22 at halftime and settled things by holding Lexington to four points in the third quarter.

North won big mostly because Brittany Ellis, who averages about 13 points, had one of the best games of her career. Her 10-point first quarter helped North jump ahead, and she finished with eye-popping numbers — 25 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

Bailee Goodlett did what she does just about every Tuesday and Friday — 27 points, eight steals and five assists — so the Cavaliers’ two big scorers combined for 52 points.

Senior Chloee Stoner helped out with eight points. Krisstyle Stockton had seven rebounds. Bloom Goodlett blocked two shots.

North is ninth in the 1A West RPI rankings.

North (16-6, 10-1) is one game behind Salisbury in the 1A/2A Central Carolina Conference standings and finishes the regular season on Friday at Salisbury. The Hornets are fifth in the 2A West RPI rankings.

North has won four games in a row and six out of seven.

Tickets for the Salisbiury game are being sold at the schools. There won’t any tickets sold at the gate on game night.

Lexington 10 12 4 17 — 43

North Rowan 18 18 14 17 — 67

North — Bailee Goodlett 27, Ellis 25, Stoner 8, D. Elder 3, A. Elder 2, King 2.