CCC boys basketball: North falls to Jackets for second time Published 5:40 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Staff report

SPENCER — An unpredictable 1A/2A Central Carolina Conference boys basketball season has included numerous unexpected events.

Fifth-place Lexington beat third-place North Rowan for the second time on Tuesday, outscoring the up-and-down Cavaliers 77-73.

There was a theory that North’s loss at Lexington was a fluke, but it was disproven. Lexington got 36 points from Kimoni Small and beat North again.

“A disappointing and frustrating night … and season,” North coach Jason Causby said. “We should be more competitive and consistent on a night-in and night-out basis. We keep working. We keep trying to figure it out. We still have a shot, but our time is running out.”

It could be a damaging loss for the Cavaliers (11-12, 6-5), who are perched on the 1A West bubble. They are 32nd in the RPI rankings. Thirty-two will be in the playoff bracket.

Lexington’s season has been even less predictable than North’s. Lexington has lost twice in CCC games to last-place East Davidson. East Davidson’s Golden Eagles are 52nd out of 53 teams in the 2A West RPI rankings — so you just never know when teenagers are playing the games.

North has managed to take care of business against “The Davidsons” — and is 6-0 this year against East, West and South Davidson. Lexington has four CCC losses to that trio and is 43rd in the 2A West RPI rankings.

Lexington (9-14, 4-7) got off to a good start on Tuesday, always critical on the road, and led North 26-20 after a quarter.

The Yellow Jackets took a 40-37 lead to the locker room at halftime.

It was tied heading down the stretch, but it was the visitors who made the winning plays on North’s Senior Night.

North got 22 points from George Maxwell, who produced another flurry of 3-pointers. Amir Alexander also scored 22, a career high.

North has regrouped frequently this season and will have to do it again. North plays at Salisbury, which is on a serious roll, on Friday.

Thomasville beat East Davidson 60-46 on Tuesday and is tied for first with Salisbury. Thomasville finishes at Lexington.

South Davidson is in fourth place after a 51-43 win against West Davidson.

North scoring — Maxwell 22, Alexander 22, Alford 8, Carpenter 8, O’Kelly 4, Charleston 4, Polk 3, McArthur 2.