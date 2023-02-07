Salisbury City Council meeting preview
Published 12:01 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023
SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 6. The following items are on the agenda:
- Council to recognize Transit Director Rodney Harrison and Communications Specialist Kaisha Brown for receiving the Campaign Champion Award from Rowan County United Way.
- Mayor Karen Alexander to proclaim the following observances: African American History Month and Year of the Trail.
- Council to receive public comment. Speakers who wish to speak via Zoom must sign up before 5 p.m. by contacting Connie Snyder at csnyd@salisburync.gov. Citizens who wish to speak in person can sign up in council chambers prior to the start of the meeting. Citizens who are unable to speak during the meeting may submit written comments to the email above and they will be shared with council.
- Council to receive an update regarding police department policies, training initiatives, and working with the community and an introduction to Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation Community Project Coordinator Chanel Nestor.
- Council to receive the June 30, 2022, Annual Comprehensive Financial Report from auditors Martin Starnes, CPAs.
- Council to receive an update regarding Fire Station 3 design, funding options and potential financing schedule.
- Council to consider an economic development incentive grant request for Crow Holdings consisting of a local Level 2 Incentive Grant totaling approximately $1,418,332 over a three year period.
- Council to consider a text amendment of the Land Development Ordinance to amend Chapter 15 Development Process.
- Council to consider awarding a contract to Black & Veatch International Company in an amount not to exceed $2.9 million for preliminary engineering, a portion of the detailed design, and environmental permitting for the Water Supply Resiliency Project for Salisbury-Rowan Utilities Raw Water Pump Station and to consider adopting a Capital Project Ordinance in the amount of $3.2 million for the project.