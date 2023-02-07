No one injured in Kannapolis fire

Published 12:02 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

By Chandler Inions

Kannapolis Fire Department personnel spent Monday’s early morning hours battling a residential blaze off West C Street.

According to a spokesperson for the city, the home is located in the 800 block of Sellers Street.

The fire reportedly started in the structure’s chimney.

Initial observations by responding personnel indicated that a large amount of smoke was emitting from the building’s attic space. Per those reports, the bulk of the damage occurred in that space.

No one was injured as a result of the blaze.

