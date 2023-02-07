My Turn, W. Terry Julian: Memories and principles in Faith Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Each year our family leaves Faith on our trip to the beaches of South Carolina, starting on Highway 52 to Highway 74.

We then get onto the so-called short cut roads of Highway 410 and NC 130. Close to the S.C. border is where the family graveyards begin to appear.

On every trip, winter or summer, the graves will be adorned with colors. It will not be flowers placed on their loved one’s gravestone but the flag of the Confederate States of America.

Yes, this symbol is used to mark the final resting place of their loved ones who died fighting for their state.

Now those days are gone forever but the love for their ancestors will live on.

There were 600,000 soldiers killed during the War Between the States. The last one being Abraham Lincoln.

In 1992, on the Fourth of July, a president of the United States visited Faith to give a speech that has now proven to be a prophecy.

He said, “Don’t let anyone knock your little town; you stand with me against bigotry and racism. You believe in what is good and right. “

Now recently with written opinions to the Post and other publications, “Some regard principles as disposable, but they couldn’t be more wrong.”

Here in Faith memories run long, just as principles run deep.

W. Terry Julian lives in Faith.