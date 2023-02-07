High school basketball: West, East, North girls win Published 11:21 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

From staff reports

CONCORD — West Rowan’s girls scored 62 points in the first half and romped 92-15 at Concord to stay undefeated.

Lauren Arnold scored 20 points to lead the Falcons. Also in double figures were Jamecia Huntley (15), Tiara Thompson (12), De’Mya Phifer (12) and Emma Clarke (11).

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — Mia Kluttz had her best game of the season with 12 points and led East Rowan’s girls to a 44-27 win against South Rowan on Senior Night.

Kady Collins added 10 points for the Mustangs, who are on the playoff bubble.

Madilyn Cherry scored 10 for the Raiders. Knylee Dextraze had nine.

•••

CONCORD — Carson’s girls lost 59-35 at Central Cabarrus.

Allie Martin scored 13 for the Cougars. Laila Furr got the Cougars off to a good start by scoring six of her eight points in the first quarter.

Jalayah Ray scored 15 for the Vikings, who led 27-14 at halftime. Kyra Lewis scored 14.

•••

SPENCER — North Rowan’s girls handled Lexington 67-43 on Senior Night.

Juniors Bailee Goodlett and Brittany Ellis had huge games for the Cavaliers, who led 36-22 at halftime.

Goodlett had 27 points, eight steals and five assists. Ellis scored 25 and added eight rebounds and five assists.

The win kept North Rowan one game behind Salisbury. The Cavaliers play at Salisbury on Friday to close the regular season.

BOYS

East Rowan’s boys won 73-36 over South Rowan on Senior Night.

Tee Harris and Dylan Valley scored 16 points each. Jonathan Wembolua added 13 for the Mustangs.

•••

Concord pounded West Rowan 60-25 in a game that was stopped with time still remaining in the battle for second place in the SPC

Central Cabarrus hit Carson with a 41-0 run to begin the second half and beat the Cougars 94-44..