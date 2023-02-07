Feb. 7 Blotter: Accident claims 62-year-old Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

A weekend wreck claimed the life of a local woman after her car hit a tree at Memorial Park Cemetery in Salisbury.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, Becky Anne Ruiz, 62, died due to injuries sustained in the accident, according to officials.

Ruiz was a passenger in a 2008 Ford Ranger pickup truck whose driver lost control of the road. The driver survived the wreck, but the extent of his or her injuries was not readily available.

Salisbury Police indicated that there were no initial signs that the driver was impaired and that the accident was likely caused by a mechanical issue.

In other Salisbury Police reports

• American Textile Recycling reported being the victim of a larceny in which three catalytic converters were taken from the West Jake Alexander Boulevard location on Feb. 3. The total estimated loss was $500.

• A report of marijuana possession was taken around 12:56 p.m. on Feb. 3 from the 1600 block of West Park Road.

• A man reported being the victim of check fraud on Feb. 3 after a check he made out for Duke Energy was rewritten for a larger amount. The total estimated loss was $4,500.

• Property damage reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Faith Road around 8:52 p.m. on Feb. 3.

• A hit-and-run reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Partee Street around 10:14 p.m. on Feb. 3.

• Officers responded to the 100 block of East Innes Street around 12:50 a.m. on Feb. 4 in reference to a report of shots fired.

• Larceny from a motor vehicle reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Sunset Drive, between 1:15-5:30 a.m. on Feb. 4. The total estimated loss was $96.

• A report was taken of shots fired in the 1200 block of West Fisher Street at 2:14 p.m. on Feb. 4.

• A report was taken of shots fired in the 700 block of West Monroe Street between 3:50-4:06 p.m. on Feb. 4.

• An assault reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Tall Oaks Circle around 5 p.m. on Feb. 4.

• An assault reportedly occurred in the 200 block of South West Street around 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 5.

• A hit and run reportedly occurred around noon on Feb. 5 in the 1700 block of Harrison Road.

• A report was taken of possessing and concealing a firearm in the 1600 block of Lutheran Synod Drive at 5:06 p.m. on Feb. 5.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• Drugs were reportedly found at an address in the 100 block of Leader Lane in Kannapolis around 8:51 a.m. on Feb. 2.

• An East Rowan High School student was found in possession of THC gummies and a THC smoking vape around 2 p.m. on Feb. 2.

• Trespassing in the 1100 block of Peeler Road in Salisbury was reported to have occurred between 11:40-11:43 p.m. on Feb. 2.

• A forced-entry burglary reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Madison Road in China Grove on Feb. 3. The total estimated loss was $3,150.

• A business in the 1000 block of Recovery Road in China Grove reported being the victim of fraud that took place between 9-9:33 a.m. on Feb. 3. The total estimated loss was $7,300.

• A license plate was reportedly stolen from a location in the 200 block of Rice Farm Road in Salisbury between 2:09 p.m. on Jan. 31 and 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 3.

• A catalytic converter was reportedly stolen from a location in the 7200 block of Unity Church Road in Kannapolis between noon on Nov. 27, 2022 and noon on Jan. 7. The theft was reported on Feb. 3. The total estimated loss was $400.

• An incident of fraud reportedly occurred in the 7900 block of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury between 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 and 3:05 p.m. on Feb. 3. The total estimated loss was $39.

• A woman reported that a wig she ordered was stolen from her boyfriend’s mailbox in the 200 block of Dappler Lane in Salisbury.

• Waters Edge Dock and Grill was the reported victim of vandalism that occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 4.

• A case of welfare fraud reportedly occurred between Feb. 2-3 in the 2300 block of Sides Road in Rockwell. The total estimated loss was $871.

• A traffic stop in the 200 block of Peach Orchard Road in Salisbury around 8:18 p.m. on Feb. 4 led to a drug seizure.

• A report of credit card fraud that occurred on Feb. 4 was taken at an address in the 300 block of Falcon Lane in Salisbury.

• Richard Leroy Waning, 36, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with misdemeanor communicating threats.

• Eddie Dale Doster, 45, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule-II controlled substance.

• Lola Annel Cannon, 53, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Kayla Cheri King, 32, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering.

• Colt Clinton Yates, 40, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with felony interfering with a monitoring device.

• Robert Earl Figley, 32, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with felony habitual impaired driver.

• Nathan Ryan Linthicum, 32, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

• Michael Edward Winters, 46, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with misdemeanor simple assault.

• Myron Levonte Riley, 23, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespass.

• Andre Terrell Applewhite, 39, was arrested on Feb. 3 and charged with felony possession with intent to sell or distribute a schedule-II controlled substance.

• Jermaine Lajuan Young, 30, was arrested on Feb. 3 and charged with felony conspiracy.

• Mandy Alma Lee Wood, 46, was arrested on Feb. 3 and charged with misdemeanor assault.

• Michelle Lynn Wambach, 36, was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with misdemeanor failure to appear.

• Thomas Wayne Tucker, 29, was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with misdemeanor injury to real property.

• Matthew Burns Tucker, 28, was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with misdemeanor injury to real property.

• Thomas Adam Lyons, 36, was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with felony manufacturing/selling/distributing/possessing a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school.