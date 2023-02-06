Women’s college basketball: Wilkerson hot again Published 6:24 am Monday, February 6, 2023

Staff report

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hannah Wilkerson scored 24 points on Saturday to lead Columbia International University to a 70-60 Appalachian Athletic Conference upset of Milligan.

Wilkerson shot 9-for-15 on field goals and 6-for-9 from the foul line. She had a season-high four assists.

The former North Rowan standout has had quite a freshman season for CIU. She leads the Rams (12-12, 11-9) in scoring with 14.1 points per game.

Her career high is 25 points. She’s been on a hot streak with 67 points in her last three games.