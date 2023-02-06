Women’s College Basketball: Isley scores 20 for Pfeiffer Published 6:49 am Monday, February 6, 2023

Staff report

MISENHEIMER —Freshman Hannah Isley had a career game with 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks to lead Pfeiffer to a 78-73 win against Salem on Friday.

Isley shot 8-for-12 from the field and played all 40 minutes as the Falcons won their sixth game of the season.

The former Carson standout is averaging 8.4 points and 7.2 rebounds.

Pfeiffer lost 84-65 to N.C. Wesleyan on Saturday. Isley cooled off in that one but still had 10 rebounds.

Pfeiffer plays at Greensboro this Saturday.