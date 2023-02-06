College baseball: First loss for Indians Published 3:32 am Monday, February 6, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s baseball team couldn’t finish a sweep of Shippensburg on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors from Pennsylvania pounded out a 12-9 victory to salvage the final game of the three-game, season-opening series at Newman Park.

Shippensburg put together a seven-run third inning, but Catawba was able to fight back to 7-all.

But then Shippensburg scored four runs in the sixth. That second big inning proved decisive.

Cooper Bryson drove in three runs for the Indians. Harris Jackson had two RBIs.

Dylan Driver (Carson) went 3-for-5 and produced a 10-for-14 series with six RBIs, eight runs scored and three steals.

Ryan Street (Carson) got the start on the mound, Kenny Dollenger took the loss. Cole Hales (Carson) shut down Shippensburg in the seventh and eighth, but the damage was done.

Catawba plays Mount Olive at Newman Park at 3 p.m. on Tuesday