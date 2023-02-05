Rowan County commissioners will hold annual planning session, hear DSS report Monday

Published 12:10 am Sunday, February 5, 2023

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will conduct an annual planning session before Monday’s meeting at 10 a.m. in the Rowan County Administration building.

According to Commissioner Greg Edds, the session will discuss the Rowan County Transit facility, the West End Plaza renovation project, a truck-driving program at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and veterans court. There will also be updates on the school system and crisis center. Rob Crider, president and CEO of the Rowan Economic Development Council, will also meet with commissioners to discuss county economic updates.

After the session, the regular meeting will be held at 3 p.m. and the Rowan County Department of Social Services will present its annual report to the commissioners. DSS will provide an overview of the services the department provides, the total cost of benefits issued in the last fiscal year and the total cost of programs that are provided.

Further discussion will include reports on children’s services, such as foster care and adult protective services. DSS will also detail the different types of economic services the county offers, such as utilities assistance, job assistance, food and nutrition services and child care.

 

