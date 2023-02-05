Rowan Chamber helps honor the late Paul E. Fisher Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 5, 2023

SALISBURY — Family members joined the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce in a remembrance for the late Paul E. Fisher, former chairman and CEO of F&M Bank. They received a Congressional record recognizing Fisher, with his legacy officially logged in the U.S. Congress.

Sen. Ted Budd’s staffer Kyle Bridges was present to help present the award. Terry Osborne spoke at the Chamber’s annual meeting at the West End Plaza and was instrumental in getting the commemoration bestowed to Fisher, having started the process back in 2021.

“This man had a cause his entire life,” Osborne said. “He served in the military. Again, he could’ve came home and lived a so-so life, but no, no, no, no. … He not only did for his country, but then he came and said, ‘Ask not what your community can do for you, ask what you can do for your community.’ ”

Elaine Spalding, president of the Chamber, helped facilitate the award with the Fisher family and is glad his life will now be remembered in the Congressional record.

Steve Fisher, Paul’s son, said he was humbled and touched by what the county did for his father. He said his father had a deep love for history and would have found everything about the event heartwarming.