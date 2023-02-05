Letters to the editor: Feb. 5 Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 5, 2023

Medicare should pay for Alzheimer’s treatments

In January, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved lecanemab, now known as Leqembi, using the accelerated approval pathway. After strong clinical trials, leading Alzheimer’s researchers agree this treatment changes the course of the disease in a meaningful way for people with early Alzheimer’s.

But because of the decision the Center for Medical & Medicare Services (CMS) has put in place, Medicare will not cover this treatment. Never before has CMS imposed such drastic barriers to access FDA-approved drugs, especially for people facing a fatal disease. CMS’s policy is unjustified, harmful and unfair. Just as is true for individuals with every other disease today, people who are living with Alzheimer’s and their doctors should be able to decide if an FDA-approved treatment is right for them and should be covered by Medicare.

I have asked my member of Congress, Rep. Dan Bishop, to send a letter to the CMS supporting full access to FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments. Please join me in urging Bishop to demand CMS take action to ensure individuals living with Alzheimer’s have equitable access to FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments. To learn more about how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alzimpact.org.

— Lindsey Golden

Salisbury

Golen is the Alzheimer’s Association Advocate for NC-08

Service lacking for veterans

What has happened to our Veterans “Service” Office?

It is no longer a service to veterans.

When Elaine Howle was there, you could talk to her at almost any time. Today (Jan. 30), I went there just to ask a question about one of my benefits. I was told the next available appointment was for Feb 28. With a full suite of offices, I would think that someone would be available.

— Gary S. Yost

Salisbury

Some should take the next flight north

I am certain that the group of transplants from north of the Mason-Dixon Line are livid over the article in last Sunday’s Salisbury Post concerning the re-dedication ceremony for broken headstones at the Old Lutheran Cemetery on North Lee Street.

The gall of those re-enactors to display the Battle Flag of the Confederacy.

Certainly, this is worse than the Nazi swastika flag. Really? While Antifa and BLM Marxists burn down city blocks, the left sees no problem?

As the noted humorist from Georgia, Lewis Grizzard, said “If you don’t like it here in Rowan County with our Faith Fourth Parade and our paying respect to a fallen sons of Rowan County … Delta is ready when you are. Take your butt right back to New York City.”

— Don Pruitt

China Grove

Changes needed

to improve schools

Success Academy in New York City proves children of all races and family incomes can achieve if they are held to high standards and proper discipline. (Wall Street Journal Jan. 24). If inner city New York can do this, why is it not being done at RSS? Failure sems to be accepted by the BOE.

Something needs to change. Maybe five members elected at large? Dissolve countywide system of schools? Have one superintendent for all and one assistant superintendent for the county and consenting municipalities and one assistant superintendent for Salisbury?

The county schools and Salisbury City Schools did better when they ran their own system.

— John Leatherman

Salisbury

Traffic stops yield positive results

Congratulations to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety for their recent and very successful “crime prevention project” that resulted in multiple arrests for a variety of serious felony crimes in our community.

According to the Salisbury Post (Jan. 26), the use of “traffic stops” and checkpoints around the city’s perimeter apprehended and removed a number of felons from the streets of Salisbury.

Past and new charges included felony possession of illegal drugs, illegal weapons charges, stolen vehicles, resisting arrest and fleeing pursuit, no operator’s license, no insurance or registration, resisting an officer, probation violations and numerous other serious crimes.

Let’s support our law enforcement and stress crime prevention to help make Salisbury and Rowan County a safe community for all our citizens.

— Ronnie Smith

Salisbury

Don’t close post office overnight

Why would we want to close the post office overnight?

I have been picking up mail and sending mail using the automated machines in the middle of the night for years.

Closing it simply makes work more difficult. There are some of us who work in the middle of the night and need this resource open!

— David Hagy

Salisbury

