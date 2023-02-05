COVID-19 cases drop below 240 in Rowan County for first time since Jan. 1 Published 12:06 am Sunday, February 5, 2023

SALISBURY — COVID-19 case levels have started to decrease in Rowan County with this past week being the first since Jan. 1 with fewer than 240 cases, health officials said Friday. The county has dropped to a medium transmission rate. Only five out of the 100 counties in North Carolina that are still seeing a high transmission.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the three variants that make up the majority of North Carolina’s COVID-19 cases are B.Q.1.1, XBB.1.5 and BQ.1

Rowan County Public Health officials encourage anyone 6 months or older to get vaccinated and boosted. Residents can call 980-432-1800 to make an appointment if they are interested in starting a vaccination series and/or receiving a booster.

Antiviral treatments like Paxlovid and Molnupiravir are available if you test postitive and should be taken within the first five days of symptoms.

In addition to getting vaccinated, practicing these health behaviors can significantly boost your immune system and reduce your likelihood of experiencing COVID-related complications.

Stay hyrdrated by drinking the recommended amount of water, 9-13 cups per day, can assist in fighting on both viral and bacterial infections.

Eating an “immune boosting diet” with foods rich in vitamin A (sweet potatoes, spinach and broccoli), vitamin C (citrus, berries and red bell peppers), vitamin E (nuts, seeds and avocados), zinc (beans, nuts, poultry and seafood), and protein (meats, eggs, beans, nuts and seeds) all have been shown to help your immune system work most efficiently and effectively. However, too much of anything can be harmful, eat these nutrients in moderation and don’t go overboard.

Being physically active benefits both the mind and the body. Physical activity increases the amount of dopamine within the brain as well as mobilizes the illness fighting cells in the body.

Improving sleep habits and allowing yourself at least six hours of quality sleep a night can assist in fighting off illnesses. Ways to improve sleep quality include sticking to a regular bedtime and wake-up schedule and avoiding screens, night-eating and exercise before bedtime.

Practicing proper hygiene by washing your hands for 20 seconds using warm water and soap after coughing, sneezing, using the bathroom or touching public surfaces.

If you do become sick with COVID-19, the flu and/or RSV, you should stay at home and follow the recommended isolation guidelines for each illness.

The CDC recommends taking these steps for counties that have a medium or high transmission rate: