Beaver 75th Anniversary Published 4:00 am Sunday, February 5, 2023

Billy and Willaree Beaver were married on January 31, 1948. Last week, they were surprised with a family celebration of their 75th wedding anniversary.

Life long residents of the China Grove area, they still live at home and are quite active. Billy stays busy maintaining their house and property and usually has a woodworking or other project going.

Willaree loves visits from family and friends, going out to eat, and enjoying their great grandchildren.

They raised three children: Patsy Beaver of Danville, N.H.; Randy (and Gina) Beaver of Salisbury; and Tim (and Jutta) Beaver of China Grove.

They are surrounded by six loving grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.