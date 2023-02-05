Ali to speak at Rowan Republican Party Lunch and Learn program Feb. 6

Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 5, 2023

By Staff Report

Ali
SALISBURY — Addul Ali will speak on N.C. Black conservatives and Republicans at the Rowan Republican Party Lunch and Learn program on Monday, Feb. 6, at noon at the party headquarters, 100 W. Innes St., Suite 103.
Ali is chairman of the Cabarrus County Republican Party, chairman of the N.C. Black Conservative Voices and operations officer for the Frederick Douglass Foundation of N.C.
The Rowan Republican Lunch and Learn programs are intended to supplement historical information about our community and our country. Bring your lunch and a friend. Participants must register at 704-647-0168

