Women’s college basketball: Hot shooting, cool ball-handling mean big win for Catawba Published 6:13 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s women’s basketball team made 14 3-pointers and only seven turnovers and beat Carson-Newman 94-85 on Saturday afternoon at Goodman Gym.

Taking care of the ball in a fast-paced South Atlantic Conference game was huge. Catawba had a 17-7 edge in the turnover battle.

Lyrik Thorne had five assists and no turnovers. Miyah Dubose came off the bench to rack up seven assists.

Piedmont Division leader Catawba (18-4, 10-2) led 41-40 at the half and put together an explosive 32-point third quarter.

All five Catawba starters scored in double figures, with Thorne making seven 3-pointers and scoring 29 points.

Sara McIntosh had 15 points and nine rebounds. Janiya Downs scored 14, while Mercedes Wampler and Jada Porter scored 13 each. Porter shot 4-for-6 on 3s.

Harli Smith scored 32 points to keep Carson-Newman in the game. Braelyn Wykle had 18.

Carson-Newman (14-7, 9-2) shot 40 percent, made seven 3-pointers and got 24 points at the foul line. The Eagles still lead the Mountain Division.

C-N 23 17 25 20 — 85

CAT 18 23 32 12 — 94

Catawba — Thorne 29, McIntosh 15, Downs 14, Porter 13, Wampler 13, Foskey 6. Ford 2, Dubose 2.