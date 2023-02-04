Photo gallery: Carson boys too much for East; Valley scores 1,000th point for Mustangs

Published 12:06 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

By Post Sports

Carson topped East Rowan 75-38 in boys basketball Friday night, spoiling the night for Dylan Valley, who scored his 1,000th career point. He had 24 and notched the 1,000-point mark on a free throw. Jonah Drye had 27 to lead Carson. See details online and in Sunday’s Post

