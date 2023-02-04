Photo gallery: Carson boys too much for East; Valley scores 1,000th point for Mustangs
Published 12:06 am Saturday, February 4, 2023
1 of 11
East Rowan’s Jonathan Wemboula (10) tries to hang onto the ball. Carson defeated the visiting East Rowan Mustangs 75-38. JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 2/3/23, China Grove,NC.
East Rowan’s Dylan Valley (5). Carson high school boy’s basketball team defeated the visiting East Rowan team 75-38. . JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 2/3/23, China Grove,NC.
Carson’s Colin Ball (10) and East Rowan’s Tee Harris (4). Carson high school boy’s basketball team defeated the visiting East Rowan team 75-38. . JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 2/3/23, China Grove,NC.
Carson’s BJ Howard (1) and East Rowan’s Jonathan Wemboula (10). Carson high school boy’s basketball team defeated the visiting East Rowan team 75-38. . JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 2/3/23, China Grove,NC.
Carson’s Cam Burleyson (2) and East Rowan’s Dylan Valley (5). Carson high school boy’s basketball team defeated the visiting East Rowan team 75-38. . JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 2/3/23, China Grove,NC.
East Rowan’s Jonathan Wemboula (10). Carson high school boy’s basketball team defeated the visiting East Rowan team 75-38. . JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 2/3/23, China Grove,NC.
Carson’s Mikey Beasley (3). Carson high school boy’s basketball team defeated the visiting East Rowan team 75-38. . JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 2/3/23, China Grove,NC.
Carson’s Jonah Drye (22). Carson high school boy’s basketball team defeated the visiting East Rowan team 75-38. . JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 2/3/23, China Grove,NC.
Carson’s Jonah Drye (22). Carson high school boy’s basketball team defeated the visiting East Rowan team 75-38. . JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 2/3/23, China Grove,NC.
East Rowan’s head coach Andrew Porter. Carson high school boy’s basketball team defeated the visiting East Rowan team 75-38. . JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 2/3/23, China Grove,NC.
Carson’s CJ Guioa (4) and East Rowan’s Jonathan Wemboula (10). Carson high school boy’s basketball team defeated the visiting East Rowan team 75-38. . JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 2/3/23, China Grove,NC.
Carson topped East Rowan 75-38 in boys basketball Friday night, spoiling the night for Dylan Valley, who scored his 1,000th career point. He had 24 and notched the 1,000-point mark on a free throw. Jonah Drye had 27 to lead Carson. See details online and in Sunday’s Post