High school girls wrestling: East’s Edwards wins 3, advances to championship match Published 1:26 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

Staff report

BERMUDA RUN — The NCHSAA, in conjunction with the North Carolina Chapter of USA Wrestling, conducted the opening rounds of the girls state wrestling invitational on Friday at the Rise Athletic Complex.

The event featured 16 wrestlers in each of 12 weight divisions.

Championship and third-place matches are scheduled to be wrestled on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.

Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

114 lbs.

First Place Match – Leah Edwards (East Rowan, 41-2) vs. Teresa Canady (Lumberton, 31-2)

First round

114 lbs.

Leah Edwards (East Rowan, 40-2) won by fall over Karuna Das (Enloe, 11-5) (Fall 2:44)

120 lbs.

Iesha McCollum (Lumberton, 28-7) won by fall over Raelie Hernandez (Carson, 19-12) (Fall 5:26)

Ayonna McNeil (Westover, 23-5) won by fall over Emma Blackwell (East Rowan, 18-20) (Fall 1:56)

126 lbs.

Kahlen Kuddie (AL Brown, 28-11) won by fall over Hayokelyn Nylekoyah (Olympic, 17-10) (Fall 1:40)

165 lbs.

JJais Roumno (Westover, 16-1) won by fall over Chasidy Bryant (AL Brown, 12-18) (Fall 0:27)

235 lbs.

Mackenzie Riley (West Rowan, 12-3) won by fall over Faith Cherry (Fike, 8-5) (Fall 3:34)

Quarterfinals

114 lbs.

Leah Edwards (East Rowan, 41-2) won by tech fall over Siena Palmisciano (Chapel Hill, 25-9) (TF-1.5 4:36 (18-1)

126 lb.

Alfa G. Dominguez Gutierrez (Cary, 43-0) won by fall over Kahlen Kuddie (AL Brown, 28-11) (Fall 2:15)

235 lbs.

Kimberly Talton (Madison, 15-3) won by fall over Mackenzie Riley (West Rowan, 12-4) (Fall 5:08)

Semifinals

114 lbs.

Leah Edwards (East Rowan, 41-2) won by decision over Addison Vindigni (Cleveland, 39-6) (Dec 5-0)