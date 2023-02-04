English Speaking Union Salisbury Branch’s operatic tribute set for Feb. 16 Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

The English Speaking Union Salisbury Branch will hold an operatic tribute from Atlanta to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Country Club of Salisbury.

Matthew Brown, director of music at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Atlanta and formerly of Salisbury, will present the program. He oversees a sacred music program affiliated with the Royal School of Church Music in America. He is also the founder and artistic director of the music at St. Luke’s series. He is professionally affiliated with the Association of Anglican Musicians, American Guild of Organists (AGO), American Choral Director’s Association, Royal School of Church Music in America (RSCM-A), and the Maurice and Marie-Madeleine Duruflé Association in Paris. He currently serves on the Taylor National Organ Playing Competition Committee and chairs the Nominating Committee for the Southeast Region of the American Guild of Organists.

Each summer, he manages RSCM America’s Carolina Summer Choral Residency at Duke University.

Soprano Tiffany Uzoije has gained attention as a “tonally and technically impressive performer” and has been praised for her “authentic and rich tone” as well as her “engaging stage presence.” She regularly appears in productions at Atlanta Opera and is featured in recitals and other performances in Georgia. She lives in Atlanta.

Tenor Jonathan Blalock recently triumphed as Prince Claus in the world premiere of Mark Adamo’s “Becoming Santa Claus” at the Dallas Opera. His critically acclaimed performance was broadcast live to Lincoln Center and will be released on DVD later this year.

For more information, contact Gerry Wood at 704-213-6008. Tickets are$40 and reservation deadline is Monday, Feb. 13.