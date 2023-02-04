College basketball: Duke holds off UNC down the stretch Published 10:31 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023

Associated Press

DURHAM — Jeremy Roach scored 20 points, Dereck Lively II had career highs of eight blocks and 14 rebounds and Duke defeated North Carolina 63-57 on Saturday night.

Kyle Filipowski added 14 points and Tyrese Proctor 11 for the Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC), who won their third straight and beat the Tar Heels (15-8, 7-5) for the first time in three meetings, including in last year’s Final Four in the NCAA Tournament.

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot had 14 points and 10 rebounds for his 63rd career double-double, extending his own program record.

Leaky Black added 13 points and 10 rebounds, Caleb Love had 12 points and RJ Davis 11.

Roach scored eight of Duke’s final 10 points, including the last four after Lively’s tiebreaking dunk with 1:35 to go. North Carolina missed its last five shots, including a trio of 3-point tries in the final minute.

The Blue Devils’ six-point winning margin matched their largest lead.

Duke led 33-32 at halftime but held a 16-0 advantage on fast-break points.

The game matched two men who played in this rivalry and are now leading the programs they played for: first-year Duke coach Jon Scheyer and Hubert Davis, in his second year for North Carolina.

NC State beats Georgia Tech

RALEIGH (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. scored 24 points, Terquavion Smith distributed 10 assists and North Carolina State beat Georgia Tech 72-64 in a back-and-forth contest.

Casey Morsell scored 17 points for the Wolfpack (19-5, 9-5 ACC) shooting 6 for 9 and backup Ernest Ross scored 16 and had seven rebounds. Ross was the only player for either team who scored off the bench.

The Wolfpack improved to 13-1 at home this season and now have won eight of its last nine. It’s the best Wolfpack start since the final season of the Herb Sendek era 17 years ago.

After Burns made two foul shots, Morsell made a 3-pointer 28 seconds later with 2:06 to go for a 65-61 lead and N.C. State led for the remainder. Georgia Tech (8-16, 1-13) shot 1 for 8 down the stretch.

Miles Kelly scored 17 for the Yellow Jackets.

Wake Forest tops Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Damari Monsanto scored a career-high 28 points, making eight 3-pointers — also a career high — and Wake Forest defeated Notre Dame 81-64 on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Monsanto made 8 of 13 from distance and also grabbed seven rebounds. He had three 3-pointers in the first half and was the only player for either team to make a 3-pointer in the opening period.

Wake Forest hit on 6 of 7 3-pointers in the first 5:02 of the second half, building a 13-point lead when Daivien Williamson hit a 3-pointer for a 47-34 advantage.

Marcus Hammond finally hit Notre Dame’s first 3-pointer with 13:47 remaining. Nate Laszewski added two more 3-pointers, but the Fighting Irish were still down by eight with 8:31 remaining, 60-52. Tyree Appleby then hit a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws to put the Demon Deacons up by 13 again.

Appleby had 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Wake Forest (15-9, 7-6 ACC) and Bobi Klintman scored 10.

Laszewski led Notre Dame (10-13, 2-10) with 18 points.

No. 19 Florida Atlantic

upends Charlotte 67-52

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Vladislav Goldin had 15 points and No. 19 Florida Atlantic earned a 67-52 victory over Charlotte on Saturday, just two days after the Owls had their 20-game win streak snapped.

Alijah Martin added 11 points and Brandon Weatherspoon had 10 for the Owls (22-2, 12-1 Conference USA), who outscored Charlotte 37-21 in the second half. Brice Williams led Charlotte (13-10, 4-8) with 14 points.

FAU had put together a school-record 20 straight wins — dating back to a Nov. 14 win at Florida — before falling on the road to UAB 86-77 on Thursday night. The Owls opened the second half with an 20-4 run.

James Madison 63 Appalachian State 57

BOONE (AP) — Takal Molson had 16 points in James Madison’s 63-57 victory against Appalachian State.

Molson had five rebounds for the Dukes (17-8, 8-4 Sun Belt Conference). Terrence Edwards added 14 points. Donovan Gregory finished with 21 points and eight rebounds for the Mountaineers (13-12, 6-6). Appalachian State also got 20 points from Terence Harcum.

UNCG 79, The Citadel 59

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Keyshaun Langley’s 19 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat The Citadel 79-59 on Saturday.

Langley added four steals for the Spartans (16-9, 10-2 Southern Conference). Keondre Kennedy added 18 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 5 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Joryam Saizonou was 4 of 4 shooting, including 3 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Bulldogs (9-16, 4-8) were led by David Maynard’s 19 points.

UNCW 70, William & Mary 63

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Trazarien White scored 21 points as UNC Wilmington beat William & Mary 70-63.

White also contributed six rebounds for the Seahawks (19-6, 9-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Donovan Newby scored 20 points. Chris Mullins led the way for the Tribe (9-16, 4-8) with 19 points.

W. Carolina 83, Chattanooga 68

CULLOWHEE (AP) — Tre Jackson had 18 points in Western Carolina’s 83-68 win over Chattanooga on Saturday.

Jackson was 6 of 11 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) for the Catamounts (13-12, 6-6 Southern Conference). Russell Jones scored 15 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Vonterius Woolbright was 3 of 6 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

KC Hankton led the Mocs (12-13, 4-8) with 17 points.

High Point gets past Charleston Southern 81-73

HIGH POINT (AP) — Zach Austin had 19 points to lead High Point to an 81-73 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Austin added seven rebounds, six assists, and three blocks for the Panthers (11-13, 3-9 Big South Conference). Abdoulaye Thiam finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Brock Williams hit three 3-pointers and scored 14.

The Buccaneers (8-15, 4-8) were led by Tahlik Chavez with 31 points. Claudell Harris Jr. added 18 points and five assists. Tyeree Bryan totaled 10 points and nine rebounds.

Both teams play on Wednesday. High Point visits Campbell, while Charleston Southern travels to play South Carolina Upstate.