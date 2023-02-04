College baseball: Catawba Indians win opener Published 1:09 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — No homers left Newman Park, but the Catawba Indians sent eight doubles whistling down the lines and into the gaps on the opening day of a new baseball season.

The Indians scored five runs in the seventh and won 10-3 over Shippensburg on Friday.

Somehow former Carson and Rowan Legion standout Dylan Driver wasn’t on the preseason All-South Atlantic Conference squad, but they may call for a re-vote. The exciting right fielder went 4-for-5 and scored three runs.

Another former Carson Cougar finally made his long-awaited debut in Catawba blue, and Cole Hales didn’t disappoint with the bat. He had three hits, including two doubles, and scored three runs. His two-out, two-run single in the third inning was one of the biggest hits.

Cooper Bryson probably will get called Bryson Cooper by mistake a few times this year, but his debut was excellent. He’s a transfer that coach Jim Gantt is very high on, and the new second baseman whacked two doubles.

On the mound, it was smooth sailing. The Indians got a quality start and six innings from transfer Austin Fine and some sharp relief from returner Mason Gwyn, who earned a save with three innings of great work.

The teams return to Newman Park on Saturday, with first pitch set for 2 p.m.