Advance care planning/advance directive workshop Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

Carolina Caring is offering an upcoming workshop for advance care planning and advance directives (North Carolina living will and health care power of attorney). Future health care choices will be discussed for you and those close to you. Whether you have a serious illness, are the caregiver of a loved one, or a healthy adult, having a plan in place in the event you are unable to speak for yourself is important. Knowing that your wishes will be honored will allow you to have peace of mind.

The workshop will educate the consumer, assist with completion of the advance directive forms and the notarization of the forms. The workshop is free and donations will benefit the Carolina Caring Foundation.

The workshop will be held from 2-4 p.m. at Carolina Caring’s main campus at 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, beginning Monday, Feb. 20, and continuing every third Monday of each month. Register at 828-466-0466.

The workshop won’t address financial documents or the North Carolina durable power of attorney for finance or a person’s last will and testament; an elder care or attorney can assist those. Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina, including Rowan.