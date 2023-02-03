Suspect in custody after bomb threat forces health department to close Published 12:00 am Friday, February 3, 2023

SALISBURY — An ominous morning phone call on Thursday led officials at the Rowan County Health Department to close its doors for the day.

Employees were already at the office when the call came in that prompting a response from Salisbury Police.

Officers worked to clear the scene as employees were evacuated. They were unable to locate anything that would constitute a suspicious device or package. The building reportedly remained closed out of an abundance of caution.

A suspect was reportedly taken into custody by law enforcement but no details or the person’s identity were released.