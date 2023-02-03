College women’s basketball: Wilkerson scores 20; strong game for Perry Published 1:17 am Friday, February 3, 2023

From staff reports

DANVILLE, Va. — Carleigh Perry, former Carson standout, has been a big part of a 12-game winning streak by Guilford’s women’s basketball team.

The Quakers (18-3, 11-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) smashed Averett on the road on Wednesday.

Guilford led by 34 after three quarters and was able to play everyone. The final was 68-52.

Perry played only 19 minutes, but had 10 points, three steals and three assists with no turnovers.

Guilford is at home on Saturday vs. Virginia Wesleyan.

Hannah Wilkerson

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former North Rowan star Hannah Wilkerson scored 20 points for Columbia International University in Thursday’s 74-56 loss to Bryan College.

Wilkerson played 35 minutes for CIU (11-12) and had four rebounds and two assists. The freshman averages 14.0 points and 4.9 rebounds.

CIU hosts Milligan on Saturday.