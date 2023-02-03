Blotter: Mud thwarts attempted late night vehicle thefts Published 12:00 am Friday, February 3, 2023

SALISBURY — Wet conditions created a muddy exit for at least three people who broke into a used-car dealership on Statesville Boulevard on Tuesday.

Reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that suspects ripped off part of the fence surrounding the property and broke into the building that houses keys for vehicles on the lot.

They took five sets of keys but ran into issues as they attempted to leave with the vehicles. Two of the cars quickly became bogged down, forcing them to leave with just three.

Two of those vehicles were subsequently abandoned and later recovered by authorities but a white Chevrolet Express van remains missing.

The suspects also tore down the monitor for the property’s surveillance cameras.

No arrests have been reported in the incident.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• A Gee Drive woman was reportedly the victim of a burglary that occurred between 4 p.m.-4:49 p.m. on Jan. 29.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered from a Mt. Tabor Church Road property around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 30.

• A Woodland Creek Drive woman was the victim of a motor vehicle larceny between 6:51 a.m. on Jan. 29 and 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 30.

• Stolen property was recovered from a property in the 1300 block of Little Crane Creek Waterway.

• A Dixon Drive woman reported being the victim of vandalism that occurred around 5:39 p.m. on Jan. 31.

• Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, 46, was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged with misdemeanor failure to appear.

• Ronald Douglas Mueller, 39, was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Robert Shane Arnette, 41, was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged with felony motor vehicle larceny.

• Misty Dawn Derringer, 34, was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged with misdemeanor misuse of 911.

• Oscar Quicano, 57, was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with felony possession with intent to sell of a controlled substance.

• Randall Lee Moore, 33, was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

• Serapio Gonzalez, 28, was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female.

• Cheryl Jean Little, 42, was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with misdemeanor probation violation.

• Justin Darnell Brown, 43, was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

In Salisbury Police reports

• F&M Bank reported being the victim of forgery between noon on Jan. 18 and noon on Jan. 23.

• A Reeves Street woman reported being the victim of a larceny in the 800 block of Reeves Street between 8 p.m. on Jan. 26 and 10 p.m. on Jan. 28.

• A burglary reportedly occurred at Open Door Labs between 9:30-11:50 a.m. on Jan. 30.

• A firearm was reportedly discharged in the 1000 block of West Innes Street around 2:08 p.m. on Jan. 30.

• The McDonald’s on East Innes Street was reportedly burglarized between 4:50-9:20 a.m. on Jan. 31. The total estimated loss was $500.

• A motor vehicle larceny occurred in the 1600 block of Brenner Avenue between 10-10:30 a.m. on Jan. 31.

• A burglary occurred in the 300 block of North Clay Street between 12:17-12:19 p.m. on Jan. 31.

• A White Oak Circle man was the victim of fraud that occurred between noon on Jan. 4 and 9 a.m. on Jan. 26. The total estimated loss was $3,882.

• A Woodson Street man reported being the victim of a larceny that occurred between 3-3:30 p.m. on Jan. 31. The total estimated loss was $549.

• The Rushco on Statesville Boulevard was reportedly the victim of a larceny that occured between 8:55 p.m. on Jan. 29 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 31.

• Someone fired a gun into a home on Camp Road between 6:30-6:40 p.m. on Jan. 31.

• A motor vehicle larceny occurred in the 800 block of Laurel Pointe Circle between 4:30-7:10 a.m. on Feb. 1.

• The Sleep Inn on Bendix Drive was reportedly the victim of counterfeiting.

• A hit and run reportedly occurred in the 1800 block of Brenner Avenue on between 8:25-8:30 a.m. on Feb. 1.

• A burglary occurred in the 200 block of South Clay Street between 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 26 and 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 1.

• An East Innes Street man reported being the victim of fraud that occurred between 9:12 a.m. on Jan. 9 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 17. The total estimated loss was $4,018.

• Olympic Crown Mini Storage was reportedly the victim of vandalism that occurred between 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 and 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 1.

• A South Main Street man reported being the victim of an assault that occurred around 9 a.m. on Feb. 1.

• Prespro Homes and Neighborhoods was reportedly the victim of a larceny that occurred between 5 p.m. on Jan. 30 and 5 p.m. on Jan. 31. The total estimate loss was $2,500.

• A Mahaley Avenue man reported being the victim of a larceny that occurred between 2:28 p.m. on Jan. 31 and 2:28 p.m. on Feb. 1. The total estimated loss was $2,120.

• A larceny took place in the 200 block of Depot Street between 2:46 p.m. on Jan. 11 and 2:46 p.m. on Jan. 25.

• A man was reportedly assaulted with a knife in the 1000 block of Matika Drive around 5:53 p.m. on Feb. 1.

• A motor-vehicle larceny occurred in the 1700 block of 1st Street between 12:15-12:25 a.m. on Feb. 2.

• Adam Levi Thompson, 19, was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged with simple possession.