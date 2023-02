ShoutOuts Feb. 2 Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

Collegiate honors

Thaddaeus Lankford of Granite Quarry was named to the dean’s list at Freed-Hardeman University. He is earning a bachelor of business administration in business analytics.

Brianna Mutz of Salisbury made the fall dean’s list for Georgia State University

Mary Ashley of Kannapolis made the fall dean’s list for Furman University. Her parents are Kevin and Mary Ashley.

Millbridge Elementary January Good Citizens

Kindergarten: Ethan Anderson, Aaliyah Aistrop, Olivia Rodriguez, Reece Davidson, Pax Edwards, Brooks Souther, Landon Sandmeyer, Nathaniel Hatley, Kayden Westmoreland and Dakota Wilhelm.

First grade: Rilee Souther, Gracelyn Ziegler, Braylee Everhart, Iker Martinez, Raelynn Cress, Bentley Johnson, Laken Rae, Wyatt Heilig, Hunter Ritchie and Danna Gaitan Rodriguez.

Second grade: Graham Smith, Willie Everhart, Victoria Pina, Ava Spratt, Brinleigh Beaver, Sophia Olson, Bentley Barnhill, Quinn Roberts, Chevelle Hiltz and Noah Latini.

Third grade: Dulce Pina, Chandler Brown, Harrison Ezell, Drew Scruggs, Aubrie Weaver, Parker Banther and Emma Mullins.

Fourth grade: Jace Hainor, Charley Storey, Christopher Mitchell, Dixie Casper, Dimitri Graham, Emma Jean Corriher, Sofia Pope, Addalyn Crowell, Alexandra Takah and Reagan Jones.

Fifth grade: Evan Lowery, Makayla Fullbright, Kash Thompson, Maggie Baker, Ansley Plyler, Erick Giron Turcios, Yaneli Teodoro, Ben Dayvault, Molly Sides and Bryce Mattern.