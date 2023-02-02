Salisbury-Rowan AARP installs new officers Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

1 of 2

The Salisbury-Rowan AARP Chapter No. 4314 installed officers for 2023 at the chapter’s January meeting. The new officers are: Melody Reid, president; Lena Sellers, vice president; Eileen Hanson-Kelly, secretary; Doreece Brown, Treasurer.

The following members will serve on the chapter’s board and as committee chairs:

Sylvia Fosha: Community Service; Eileen Hanson-Kelly and Vickie Turner, Calling Committee; Teresa Lowe, Friendship; Carolyn Smith, Health and Wellness; Jerry Shelby, Legislative Action and chapter historian; Rosetta Jackson, Social and Recreation; Sharon Skeen, Membership; Pat Beck, Program; Melody Reid, Public Relations.

The chapter honored the out-going President Sylvia Fosha by presenting her with a Certificate of Appreciation and Commitment for her 7 years of service as chapter president.

AARP is a national nonprofit, non-partisan membership organization the helps people who are 50-plus have independence, choice and control in way that are beneficial and affordable to them and society as a whole.

Rowan County residents 50 years and older are invited to join the local chapter. Members do not have to be retired to join. The annual dues for the chapter are $4.

Chapter meetings are the first Thursday of the month at Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, 1120 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. at 1 p.m. Four times a year (March, June, September and December) the chapter has a covered dish meal prior to the meeting.

For more information contact Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, 704-216-7714.