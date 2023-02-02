Salisbury Entrepreneur to Open Mission Focused After-School Program Published 2:52 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

SALISBURY- On February 13, Salisbury resident Lamont Savage will open the doors of F.E.L.K After-School and finally realize his dream of providing local children with access to high quality after-school care with a unique mission. The program aims for students to learn and grow in the areas of Financial Literacy, Entrepreneurship, Lifestyle Enhancement and Kingdom Principles (F.E.L.K).

Savage faced many obstacles in opening a fully licensed after-school facility. He connected with the Small Business Center at RCCC many years ago, but came back last year to see if there were still resources available. He filled out a counseling request form and, after meeting with director Meg Smit, was met with more resources and connections than he ever expected.

“Meg connected me with resources from our very first meeting,” said Lamont. “I had challenges with HR and was able to get assistance through the Small Business Center with the hiring process for our program.”

Not only that, Lamont was connected with Flywheel Foundation where he learned about the Health Equity Innovation Challenge, a new regional accelerator program, as well as the Cabarrus Center’s Venture Mentoring Service. He is now being onboarded with a mentor team of local business leaders that will support him in his vision for opening a second location in

Cabarrus County.

Because of the wraparound support, Lamont is looking ahead with excitement and passion for the youth his program is going to impact. “I have a heart to serve the youth in my community,” said Lamont. “I want to provide what I wish I had access to as a child to this next generation.”

F.E.L.K After-School will serve students from 1st to 8th grades. It is located at 612 W. Innes.

To learn more, visit www.felkafterschool.com.