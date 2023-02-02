Rowan Chamber of Commerce will hold a briefing on trip to Croatia planned for October Published 12:06 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

SALISBURY — Next stop: Croatia

The Rowan Chamber of Commerce will conduct a Croatia trip briefing on Monday, Feb. 13, at 4 p.m. in the Paul E. Fisher Gateway Building, 204 E. Innes St.

Representatives from Aventura World will present a webinar about the October trip to Croatia and answer questions from Chamber members and guests.

The trip will be Oct. 28-Nov. 5. It includes a nine-day and seven-night air and land package from New York to Croatia, first-class hotel accommodations, 10 meals consisting of seven buffet breakfasts and three dinners, day trips and airfare from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

The trip is offered through Aventura World, however any Rowan Chamber member’s travel agent may book the trip for local participants. The “Early Bird” price for chamber members and guests is $2,999 per person, if reservations are made by March 29.

“Croatia is the best kept secret in the Adriatic,” said Elaine Spalding, Rowan Chamber president in a news release. “The beautiful coastal community of Opatija, has been visited by Austro-Hungarian aristocracy and nobility since the 19th century, and will be our home base.”

The highlights of the trip include:

Croatia’s Western Coast and the Istrian Peninsula (“Mama Mia” filmed on Croatian Island).

Roman amphitheater in the city of Pula, fishing villages of Rovinj, “Golden Island” of Kirk, Plitvice Lakes National Park with beautiful waterfalls and pristine hiking trails.

Dalmatian Coast city of Spit with fourth century A.D. Diocletian Palace (“Game of Thrones” filmed in palace dungeon).

Optional day tour to Venice and extension tour offered to Dubrovnik.

Those interested in attending the briefing can contact Spalding by Friday, Feb. 10, at 704-633-4221 or espalding@rowanchamber.com.