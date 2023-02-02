North Hills Christian School launches STEM program Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — As it looks to prepare students for the rapidly advancing technological landscape, North Hills Christian School has announced the implementation of a comprehensive STEM program.

The program, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, will be integrated into the school’s curriculum and advances its holistic approach to equipping mind, body, and soul.

Students can work on real-world problems and projects using a hands-on and project-based approach, including coding, robotics, AI, app development, and more.

North Hills Christian administrators announced that middle school science instructor Joey Lloyd would be the STEM Project Coordinator.

The school’s director of marketing and communications, Ray Carter, indicated that Lloyd has “extensive experience” in implementing STEM programming, in addition to a bachelor’s degree in meteorology and a Master’s certificate in science education.

In 2018, Lloyd received statewide recognition as a district science teacher of the year.

“Our school’s mission is to equip the hearts and minds of students to impact the world for Christ,” said Dr. Christ Crabtree, North Hills Christian Upper School Principal. “By fostering a love for STEM subjects, students will now have more tools to make an even greater impact,”

The first project that STEM students will be working on is the implementation of 10 Temi Robots, which North Hills purchased through grant funding from the state.

Temi promotes itself as the world’s first truly intelligent, mobile and personal robot. Temi places users at the center of technology, including smart devices, online content, and video communications harnessed by the power of voice and hands-free.

The robots feature state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and a system of sensors and cameras.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our students such an exciting and valuable program,” Crabtree said. “We believe that this will positively impact not only our student’s academic achievement but also the community as a whole as we will be helping to develop the next generation of STEM professionals equipped with a biblical worldview.”

Forty-two of North Hill’s 475 students have been initially selected through an application process to participate in the first-course offering, which will begin as an elective held two days per week. The school is also developing plans for a STEM lab to be built on campus soon.